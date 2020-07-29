Tipp ETB determined to have schools ready to reopen

The Chief Executive of Tipperary ETB is reassuring parents and students that they’ve been considering plans for the reopening of schools for many months.

Concerns have been raised about Monday’s announcement by Government of a €375 million plan to reopen schools, given it’s just over a month before they’re due to welcome back students.

However, Bernadette Cullen of Tipperary ETB says that schools have been assessing potential options for creating additional space in recent months.

She’s welcoming the clarity offered earlier this week.

“Schools have been thinking about this really since March in terms of just the reality of getting back to some sense of back to school in full.”

“There will be some challenges because it is quite a tight deadline but I know that our staff across Tipperary Education & Training Board are very dedicated to have as much in place as possible for the start of the next academic year.”