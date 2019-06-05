Thousands of Tipperary students to begin state exams

124,000 students will begin their Leaving or Junior Cert Exams this morning.

Among them will be over 4,500 from the Premier County.

It’s English for both the Leaving and Junior Cert on this the opening day of the state exams.

Both start at 9.30 this morning with Home Economics for the Leaving Cert this afternoon.

For those sitting the Junior Certificate it’s CSPE at 2pm.

In all nearly 56,900 students are due to sit the Leaving this year – 2,101 of these are from Tipperary split almost equally between male and female.

Just over 64,700 will be taking the Junior Cert – almost 2,300 of these are in the Premier County with slightly more boys that girls.

A further 125 students will sit the Leaving Cert Applied in Tipperary.

The Junior Cert concludes on June 19th with Music and Jewish Studies while the Leaving Cert draws to a close on June 25th with Politics & Society, Japanese and Arabic.