Teaching union says vulnerable students need to be catered for

The Teachers Union of Ireland says it’ll be working with the State Examinations Commission to help vulnerable Leaving Cert students.

It says those with underlying health issues and special education needs mustn’t have their prospects further damaged by the coronavirus crisis.

The exam has been postponed until late July or early August.

Cahir based teacher Seamus Lahart is president of the TUI – he says they will do their utmost to help vulnerable students.

He said “we realise there are students who are immunocompromised that may have underlying health issues. They will require their health and safety not to be compromised in any way”.

Seamus Lahart also recognises there are difficulties with practical elements of some subjects saying they will require that the Leaving Cert applied programme be adequately catered for.