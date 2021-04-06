Teachers to debate Covid vaccination at the ASTI, TUI and INTO annual conferences

A local teachers rep says he believes that anger over changes to the vaccine rollout has grown even more since last week.

Brendan Horan, the INTO rep for Tipperary and Principal of Cahir Boys National School, says the vaccination programme will be a contentious talking point as their Annual Conference begins today.

The INTO, as well as the TUI and ASTI, will all debate emergency motions calling for industrial action unless their members are prioritised for jabs.

Brendan has been asked by Tipp FM if the threat of industrial action is realistic.

“Well certainly not for next week or school reopening for the last term because we had no expectation that teachers would be vaccinated for the final term.”

“But certainly for the new school year – which is quite a bit down the line- we would expect government to have addressed the vaccination issue.”