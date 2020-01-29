Taoiseach intervenes in Clonmel High School ASD Unit decision

The ASD unit that was granted and then subsequently refused last week for Clonmel High School has now been reinstated.

There was outcry among the school community and the general public when it emerged that the Department of Education had gone back on the much needed expansion.

The school had enrolled additional students in September on the basis of promises from the department, which they then rowed back on.

Fine Gael General Election candidate and Mayor of Clonmel, Garret Ahearn made representations to the Taoiseach to get the unit reinstated.