All systems go for Tipperary Festival of Science

Now in its fourth year and coinciding with National Science Week, the festival will see children engaging in dozens of events in schools, Tipperary libraries, Nenagh Arts centre and some of the third level institutes in the County.

There are lots of events for families including LimBrick on Monday in Foroige, Nenagh at 6pm, “The Science of Super Heroes” talk with Barry Fitzgerald in Nenagh Arts Centre on Tuesday at 6 and Saturday a earn it Lego workshop in Nenagh Arts Centre.

Tipperary Festival of Science takes place from tomorrow until the 17th and founder Dr Maeve Liston says the festival helps to generate interest, excitement and debate about the STEM subjects.