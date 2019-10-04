Students urged to celebrate Junior Cert results safely

Concerns have been raised over students’ safety as they celebrate their Junior Cert results tonight across the county.

Around 2,300 Tipperary students are among the nearly 65,000 receiving their exam results today.

The HSE is encouraging students and parents to be aware of the dangers and the effects of alcohol and drugs ahead of tonight’s celebrations.

The Be Safe Be Sober initiative is a multi-agency awareness campaign in Tipperary which includes the HSE, CYPSC, the National Ambulance Service and An Garda Siochana.

Speaking on Tipp Today Inspector Des Bell from Clonmel said they are aware of the pressures teenagers are under.