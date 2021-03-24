Significant staffing concerns at many Tipperary primary schools

Multiple primary schools in Tipperary are coming forward with significant staffing concerns due to a lack of available replacements.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says he’s heard from principals across the county, who have temporarily lost staff members who’ve taken a step back due to concerns over contracting the virus.

Deputy Lowry has contacted the Education Minister Norma Foley, asking that all Final Year student teachers be given Teaching Council numbers so they can work continuously as replacements after Easter.

“This situation arises from the fact that pregnant teachers are allowed temporary leave. Also we have teachers excused because of underlying health conditions or because of a family situation.”

“Up to now the teachers have been availing of substitutes – that list of substitute teachers has effectively been called in. All the subs that are available are already working so there’s no teachers available.”