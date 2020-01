A Principal of a special school in Cashel has moved to assure parents of children with additional needs that their needs will be fully met in schools like theirs.

This was in response to a story last week about funding being withdrawn for an ASD unit in a Clonmel school.

Speaking on Tipp Today the Principal of Scoil Aonghusa Siobhan Keyes Ryan explained that like any other school they too have ASD units attached for children on the autism spectrum.