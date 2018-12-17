Schools in Tipp approved for Department funding

A number of schools across Tipperary have been approved for funding for much needed works.

They are among 307 schools across the country which will receive more than €40 million for Summer Works projects next year.

In all 16 Tipperary schools are included for various projects including structural improvements, windows and curricular requirements.

Among those approved by the Department of Education are the national schools in Thomastown, Ballydrehid, Portroe and Lorrha.

Cashel Community School, Scoil Mhuire, Greenhill, Carrick on Suir and St Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh are the three Post Primary schools included for works in the Premier County.