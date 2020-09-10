Rockwell to welcome female boarders for the first time

A leading Tipperary school is to develop on-site boarding facilities for female students.

Rockwell College near New Inn moved to co-education in 1984 and currently has over 500 students.

In a historic move they have now decided to allow female students reside on the campus from September 2021.

Up to now female boarders have stayed with host families in Tipperary but Principal Audrey O’Byrne says they’ve always been keen to integrate them fully with college life.

“We have a corridor space in the main building – so separate from the boys’ residence – and we’ll be able to accommodate 45 girls in twin rooms with a common room, a kitchenette, shower & toilet facilities and one small dorm of about four beds as well.”

“We’re not looking at increasing capacity in the college hugely. We’re pretty much at capacity but what we’re hoping to do is encourage the girls that are boarding with host families currently to come in as residential boarders.”