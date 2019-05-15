Retired TUI members to gather in Thurles

Retired teachers gather in the Premier County today for their AGM.

The Retired Members’ Association of the TUI will discuss a number of issues including pension entitlements.

The retired teachers are today calling for pension entitlements for those who entered public sector employment in recent years to be restored.

They are also demanding that the link between the pay of serving members and the pensions of those in retirement must be maintained.

The Retired Members’ Association of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland will meet for their AGM at the Anner Hotel in Thurles.

The association represents 1,300 retired teachers and lecturers with representatives from branches around the country set to debate a range of issues.

TUI Assistant General Secretary Michael Gillespie says it’s scandalous that those who entered public sector employment on or after 1st January 2013 will receive little or no benefit from their career average pension.

He describes it as nothing less than a swindle and says the decision must be reversed or the profession will become even less attractive to the best young graduates.