Recruitment and retention of teachers at crisis level

The recruitment and retention of teachers is at crisis level – according to the Tipperary based president of the Teachers Union of Ireland.

Its survey of principals and deputy principals has found a quarter have had no teaching applications for a position in their school in the past 12 months.

While 54 percent reported having empty positions in their schools, which is said to be having a negative impact on students.

Coláiste Dún Iascaigh’s Seamus Lahart says there are a number of things the government needs to look at to solve the problem: