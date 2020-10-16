Progress at last on amalgamation of Cahir primary schools

Works on a new primary school in Cahir are to get underway in the coming weeks.

The amalgamation of Our Lady of Mercy Primary School and Cahir Boys National School has been in the pipeline for decades.

Contactors Townmore Construction are expected to move on-site shortly.

Principal of the boys school Brendan Horan says it’s been a long time coming as the project was originally approved way back in 2004.

“Our own school is a Victorian design and many of the classrooms before we did a bit of work on it were too small for any use – they were not fit for purpose.”

“This will be a modern building with every classroom being about 80 square metres with en-suite bathrooms included for every class.