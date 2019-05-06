Plans submitted for extensions at two Tipperary schools

The applications before Tipperary County Council relate to primary schools in Roscrea and Littleton.

The Board of Management at Scoil Iosef Naofa at Corville in Roscrea is seeking permission for a single storey pre-fabricated building.

This would include two classrooms, an office, lobby and toilets

Meanwhile there are also plans for expansion at St Kevin’s National School in Littleton.

The proposals are for a single storey extension and alterations to the existing building.

Both planning submissions are still at pre-validation stage with the local authority.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council on both applications towards the end of June.