Planned reopening of special schools doesn’t go far enough according to Tipp parent

Plans for the reopening of special schools have been described as “breadcrumbs” for children, by a Tipperary parent.

Tipp Today heard earlier from Lynn from Carrick-on-Suir, whose son Leon has autism and is unable to engage with online learning.

She was responding to last night’s announcement that special schools will reopen from Thursday week, with 50 percent classroom capacity, followed by special needs classes in mainstream schools later this month.

Disability advocacy groups say the phased return of special education doesn’t go far enough.

Lynn said the announcement has done little to relieve her current frustration.

“The 11th is a Thursday and with them saying it’s coming back on a 50% capacity that’s going to mean only half the pupils going in.”

“So it will mean the kids will either go in on the Thursday and not go in the Friday. And then that runs straight in to the mid-term break which means in Leon’s case he will go back for one day and then he’s off again for nine days.”