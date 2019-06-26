Parents looking for answers as funding found for special needs camp

Parents have been reacting to the news that a special needs summer camp in Clonmel will go ahead.

A letter had been issued to parents from the Brothers of Charity last week stating that due to a lack of funding, the camp could not take place.

However, the HSE have done a u-turn and have found the €25,000 to ensure the camp at St Rita’s will go ahead this year.

Sandra Gibbons, whose son Daniel is due to attend, says while they’re happy the camp will go ahead – some questions still need to be answered…