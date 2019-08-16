North Tipp school to take part in pilot project

A Tipperary school is included in a new initiative from the Department of Social Protection to provide a hot lunch to students on a daily basis.

The Hot School Meals Pilot Project was first revealed by the Social Protection Minister as part of the Budget last year.

It will see hot meals provided to primary school children in 36 schools from September.

The CBS Primary School on Summerhill in Nenagh – which has around 250 pupils – is among those taking part in the scheme which will benefit over 6,600 students in all.

Schools are expected to provide a menu choice of two different meals a day along with vegetarian and vegan options.