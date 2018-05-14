No definite figure for Coláiste Mhuire works

The figures announced for upgrades of Coláiste Mhuire in Thurles have caused some issues, according to the chair of the school’s Board of Management,

Deputy Jackie Cahill released the figures last week – and said the 1.4 million euro allocation was just the first step towards the school’s facilities being brought up to standard.

It would see improvements to the existing structure, as well as the building of a new extension.

However, chair of the Board of management – Cllr Micheál Lowry – says Deputy Cahill has jumped the gun somewhat.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Cllr Lowry said while works will happen – no figure is set in stone yet…