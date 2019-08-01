New measures for Tipp town schools expected to have major impact

There are celebrations in Tipperary Town today as the five primary schools there are to benefit from a much needed funding and support package.

A deal was reached with the Department of Education yesterday after years of lobbying and negotiation.

Tipperary Town’s five primary schools were overlooked when they sought DEIS status in 2017 despite indicators suggesting that it is a disadvantaged area.

However following repeated efforts by the principals of the schools in question along with political lobbying an interim solution has been put in place.

Principal of St. Joseph’s Primary School Louise Tobin said while they haven’t been granted DEIS status the measures put in place will have a huge impact.

The schools concerned are the Monastery CBS, St. Michael’s Junior Boys, St. Michael’s Girls NS, St. Joseph’s Primary and Gaelscoil Thiobraid Arann.

There will be a new rollout of DEIS in September 2020 with the schools to be included to be confirmed next November.

Deputy Michael Lowry is confident that the five Tipp Town schools will be among them.

The March4Tipp campaign played a significant role in highlighting the problems being faced by the schools in the West Tipp town.

Spokesperson Padraic Culbert says the government will have to deliver the goods.