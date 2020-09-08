Moves to resolve school transport issues in Tipperary

Bus Éireann have reopened their portal to allow parents and students to book school bus tickets.

The issue of school transport has come under the spotlight recently, with many parents in the Moneygall area voicing their frustration at not being able to get transport to their children’s secondary schools in Nenagh.

Labour leader Alan Kelly has told Tipp FM News that he’s also heard of issues in areas including Kilcommon, Upperchurch and Portroe.

The Tipperary TD says however that parents are able to make bookings for tickets again on the Bus Éireann portal.

“I’m glad to say they have worked through a system and sorted out a number of different people. However there is still a huge amount of students outstanding.”

“The good news is they have agreed to open the portal to take bookings again so parents and guardians