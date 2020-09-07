Moneygall students left without bus service

“We don’t want a refund. We want a bus.”

That’s the call from parents of 13 students in Moneygall who’ve been left with no transport to get to their secondary schools in Nenagh.

They say they only found out from Bus Éireann at the end of August that their tickets, which they had paid for, wouldn’t be granted.

Rachel Flynn’s daughter is one of those affected.

They were told she could get a bus if they drove her to Toomevara, but Rachel says that’s not good enough.

“They looked for money; they looked for payment by the end of July. I paid my money by the 27th of July and they didn’t tell me until the 21st of August that my child was going to be put on a Toomevara bus.”

“So I emailed straight away – no response. And I’ve been emailing every day since and I’ve been trying to phone every day since.”

“All we get is an operator who can’t put me onto anybody in charge or anybody who can give me any answers. They just keep telling us to email this address.”