Minister confirms St Rita’s summer camp will go ahead

The Disabilities Minister has confirmed the respite services summer camp at St Rita’s in Tipperary will go ahead this summer.

Parents of children with special needs affected by the cancellation of the camp were forced to go public this week to express their upset and horror at the decision.

Yesterday Deputy Alan Kelly said the HSE were going to find the necessary funds while FG election candidate Garret Ahearn said Minister Simon Harris was engaged on the matter.

Then last night the matter was raised in the Dail by both Deputies Mattie McGrath and Seamus Healy who demanded clarification from Minister Finian McGrath

Minister McGrath confirmed the camp will go ahead