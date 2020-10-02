McGrath raises issue of student accommodation fees with Education Minister

It’s unclear whether or not Leaving Cert students will be reimbursed for their accommodation if it transpires they are actually eligible for another course.

The specific plans have yet to be outlined by the Department of Education for those who were wrongfully deducted points because of an error in the calculated grades system.

Colleges were also told last week to have their students work remotely if possible.

Minister Norma Foley wouldn’t be drawn on reimbursing the cost of accommodation when questioned by Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath.

Deputy McGrath: “Who is going to compensate them for the accommodation that they have already paid for because everyone had to register and pay up last Friday for their accommodation and then last Friday evening they were told they’d be working online so can you clarify that for me please?”

Minister Foley: “As a special arrangement this year for students who would receive an upgrade either as a consequence of the calculated grade or taking the exam in November that student will not have to pay an fees either registration or otherwise and will obviously be eligible for SUSI again.”