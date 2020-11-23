Major step forward for Tipp LIT campuses

Clonmel and Thurles are on course to become university towns as early as next September.

It follows confirmation that the Limerick and Athlone Institutes of Technology are applying today to set up a new technological university.

The new Technological University for the Mid-West and Midlands is expected to comprise a student population of up to 15,000 and a staff complement of approximately 1,200 people across six campuses – Thurles, Clonmel, Ennis, Athlone and two in Limerick.

Minister of State for Further Education, Niall Collins, says it’ll be a major boost for the region.

“Today Minister Simon Harris and I will speak to the Presidents of Limerick Institute of Technology and Athlone Institute of Technology who have lodged their formal application to become a Technological University.”

“It’s really good news for Limerick, for the Mid-West and the Midlands and it will really advance the progression of the Technological University projects.”