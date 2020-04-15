Lowry wants definite date for Leaving Cert

There are calls for clarity on the situation regarding the Leaving Cert.

The Education Minister recently confirmed that the state exam was being deferred until late July or early August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However local TD Michael Lowry says students are now left wondering when they will get to meet teachers and wondering about project deadlines.

The Thurles Independent has contacted Minister Joe McHugh for more clarity on the matter.

He has outlined the concerns and says it would be better to fix a date in August now rather than waiting until June as that leads to a period of uncertainty and brings more stress and anxiety to the students

While fully appreciating its difficult to plan forward now because of Covid-19 Michael Lowry says there is a need for clarity and finality in relation to it.