Lowry lobbies Minister on school transport problems

A Tipperary TD is calling for immediate action to ensure that all children are provided with transport to school as a myriad of issues unfold for families across the country.

While welcoming the fact that children have returned to school, Deputy Michael Lowry says a significant number of families have been left in confusion and despair over what he describes as the current debacle with the provision of school transport.

The Thurles TD has contacted the Minister for Education and Bus Éireann seeking urgent solutions to the problems.

“This is resulting in the denial of transport to hundreds of students who have an entitlement to a bus pass.”

“There’s a huge level of confusion and contradiction since NPHET instructed Bus Éireann to observe social distance on all buses serving secondary schools.”

“Pre-Covid we had 90 buses operating across the county – to meet with health guidelines Bus Éireann needs an additional 40 buses in Tipperary alone.”