Long awaited funding approved for Carrick on Suir school

Significant funding has been secured for a school building project in south Tipperary.

Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire is to benefit from major funding from the National Development Finance Agency, as part of an outlay of funding for 20 projects across the country.

It’s a boost for the Carrick-on-Suir school, which has had to teach children on the Carrick United football club premises in recent years.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says the work is to go to tender shortly.

“My understanding is it’s going to be a completely new school building. Some will be getting extensions but from what I know of the Gaelscoil in Carrick they will need a complete new build so my understanding is that’s what’s envisaged under this plan.”