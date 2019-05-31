Increase in special needs assistants for Tipperary schools

Almost one fifth of the education budget will be invested in special education in 2019.

35 additional SNA posts are set to be created in Tipperary this year.

Its part of a new allocation of 800 new special needs assistant posts across the country.

This will bring the total number of SNAs to 508 locally, with over 285 at primary level, 100 at secondary level and 122 special educational posts.

Education Minister Joe McHugh made the announcement of €1.9 billion in funding for special education – around one fifth of the overall education budget – with 560 million of that being spent on SNAs this year.

Nationally, around 37,000 pupils will receive support this coming school year – with a total of 15,822 SNA posts.

For September 2019, 169 special classes are being created alongside the 1,459 already in existence.

It’s also expected that additional allocations will be made up until December this year.