Government called on to meet a commitment made to teachers

A TUI official and former teacher in Tipperary believes there’s a communal view among members that they need to be reprioritised for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Séamus Lahart, Assistant General Secretary for the TUI and a former teacher at Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir, has been speaking ahead of a motion which will be debated by members later today.

The TUI, as well as the ASTI and INTO, will consider the possibility of industrial action unless teachers are pushed back up the priority list.

Séamus says they only want the Government to meet a commitment made earlier this year.

“They were given an indication that they’d be somewhat prioritised. Now not put in front of the elderly or those with health conditions but they were given an indication that they’d be somewhat prioritised and they have concerns now that they may not be vaccinated for some time.”