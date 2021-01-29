Good news for Tipperary schools

Moycarkey National School is in line for a significant upgrade of facilities.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says the Department of Education has confirmed the school has been approved for two additional mainstream classrooms and two additional Special Education (SET) rooms.

The funding is approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme.

Deputy Cahill says the tender process will commence as soon as possible.

He has also said that construction of a new ASD unit for Littleton National School are anticipated to begin in the summer.