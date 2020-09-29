Good news for Borrisoleigh school

Works are to begin on additional facilities for Scoil Naomh Cualán in Borrisoleigh.

Fianna Fáil deputy Jackie Cahill says three new mainstream classrooms are to be built at the school, as well as two special education rooms and two special education needs classrooms

The work is to go out to tender shortly.

Deputy Cahill says it’s welcome news for a growing school.

“The Principal there, Michael Small, has been pushing for this funding for a while so it’s great news for Borrisoleigh and the adjoining area.”

“The work is now going out to tender so hopefully it will be completed in the near future.”