Gentle reintroduction to classroom for young Tipp students

The reopening of schools across Tipperary yesterday has been hailed as a major step forward.

Just Leaving Cert students returned to classes at second level while Junior Infants through to 2nd class were back in the school building at primary level.

Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town Louise Tobin says there was a very positive mood among pupils and teachers alike yesterday.

However she admits it will take time to make up for the two months away from class.

“The advice from the Department of Education is to focus on wellbeing so we’re going to take as many outdoor opportunities as we can to get the children out and about.”

“Then I suppose a settling in period as well as we can’t just expect everybody to come back and be totally happy and normal in the setting.”

“So it’s a very caring and understanding approach to bringing them back and hopefully as children are so resilient that they will just adapt and come back and then we’ve been asked to look at literacy, numeracy and SPHE.”