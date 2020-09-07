Gardai urge Tipperary students to celebrate responsibly

Like the leaving cert itself, celebrations will have a new look this year with wet pubs and nightclubs currently closed.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Inspector James White of Thurles Garda Station says off licences and Supermarkets have a greater responsibility this year.

“When students go to celebrate this evening and in the coming days just a general appeal to those who are going to indulge in alcohol to do so very responsibly.”

“Supermarkets and Off-Licences are asked to be aware of their responsibilities – when selling alcohol to young people always ask for identification, be satisfied that they are over the legal age to purchase alcohol and also be very conscious to the volumes that you’re selling to people.”

“People should enjoy alcohol responsibly.”