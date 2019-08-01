Funding package agreed for Tipp town schools

There’s some positive news for Tipperary Town today.

A funding and support package has been agreed for the five schools in the town.

The schools had made a joint application for DEIS status which was turned down by the Department of Education.

This was despite indicators such as unemployment, education levels and family structure suggesting Tipperary town is one of the more deprived urban areas in the country.

Repeated efforts to have this revered had failed up to now – however a deal has been reached this week.

Deputy Michael Lowry says while they haven’t yet been granted DEIS status it’s a huge boost for the schools.