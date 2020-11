Almost €2 million in funding is being allocated to Tipperary schools for computer equipment.

As part of a national €50 million grants package from the Government, just over €1 million is being invested in 156 Tipperary primary schools and just over €900,000 for 30 secondary schools in the county.

The Information and Communications Technology grants will be paid in early December for develop digital infrastructure in schools, and allow for more remote learning.