Tipperary families miss out on school transport

A school bus transport crisis is looming for many parents in Tipperary with the new school year just weeks away.

Many parents have been left wondering if their children will get a place due to the shortage of spaces available.

Hundreds of students have been refused a place on the bus due in many cases to the distance they are from their school.

A lottery system is used to determine who will get the few concessionary tickets available.

None of Claire Brophy’s three children have qualified for a bus ticket to their school in New Inn this year.

She has appealed the decision which she says it doesn’t make sense.



One of Noreen Fitzgerald’s 4 children qualifies for a place on the bus this year as he has changed school.

However she says her daughters will never meet the criteria as their school is 300 metres too close to where they live.

Shirley Lawrence says her children also attend school in New Inn but don’t qualify for the bus.

She says a solution put forward by Bus Éireann is not acceptable.