Family Carers determined to see Special Education needs met

A meeting between a number of disability groups and the Education Minister has been described as reasonably positive.

It came about following the decision not to reopen special schools and classes for children with additional needs this week.

Down Syndrome Ireland, As I Am, Inclusion Ireland and Family Carer’s Ireland discussed the situation with Minister Norma Foley yesterday.

Local Family Carer’s Ireland representative Richie Molloy says it’s vital that the special schools are reopened as soon as possible.

“Special needs children in particular have their routines and they don’t really understand what all this Covid-19 is about.”

“We were very conscious in Family Carers Ireland that in the last lockdown all the Special Needs schools and family carers in general were really abandoned and we’re determined that it won’t happen this time.”

“Minister Foley did give a commitment that they will be prioritising the reopening of the schools so we’re hoping that in the next few weeks there will be some move on this.”