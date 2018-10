Plans to expand the Boys National School in New Inn have been submitted to Tipperary County Council.

The Board of Management is seeking permission for a single-storey extension to the 58 pupil school.

This would be to the front and side of the existing building on the Cashel road and would comprise a mainstream classroom, resource room, store room and office.

A decision is due from the planning authority by the end of November – if approved the project would be carried out on a phased basis.