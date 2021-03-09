Emergency funding approved for works at Cashel school

The Department of Education has approved funding for much needed works at Cashel Community School.

This funding comes under the Emergency Works Scheme 2021 for roof repairs.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn is hopeful the works can be carried out as soon as possible.

“Construction continues in the education sector even while we’re in Level 5 lockdown so the emergency works that need to be done in the school can be done and in place for the next school year in September.”

“I want to acknowledge the good work done by the Board of Management of Cashel Community School and in particular the Principal John Gallagher for putting the application together.”

“I know there’s a number of other applications that Cashel Community School have put forward to the Department of Education.”