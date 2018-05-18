Education Minister to announce new SNA places in Tipperary

Minister for Education, Richard Bruton is in Tipperary today, to announce the provision for 800 additional Special Needs Assistants across the country.

An extra 140 will be allocated by the end of this year.

He’ll visit Leugh School in Thurles – to view their new ASD unit and classrooms.

Richard Bruton says the government wants to ensure that children with special educational needs are given every opportunity to fulfil their full potential.

He says the extra staff mean that every child who needs SNA support, will receive it.

Minister Bruton was in attendence for the Fine Gael constituenc AGM in the Horse and Jockey Hotel last night – and is also expected to visit Grange National School this afternoon.