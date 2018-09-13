Education levels in Tipp lagging well behind national average

While as a nation we are better educated than a decade ago Central Statistic Office figures highlight some major concerns in the Premier County.

The Junior Cert is highest level of education achieved by 12% of the Irish population.

However in Fethard this nearly doubles to 23% who left school after the exam.

Nationally the data shows the Leaving Cert standard was the maximum level for 22½% – in Cahir and Cashel this figure is over 30%.

More that 4 in 10 people in Ireland have a third level qualification – the lowest rate recorded across the country was in Carrick on Suir at just 8.9%.

Areas with an older population are likely to contribute to the lower educational rates.

According to the CSO younger age groups reported the highest levels of third level attainment with over half of the 25 to 44 year olds in this category compared to 27% of 60 to 64 year olds.