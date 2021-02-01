€10,000 funding approved for Moorehaven Centre

The MooreHaven centre in Tipperary Town has been successful in the first tranche of the €20 million Strengthening Disability Services Fund.

Welcoming the €10,000 allocation Senator Garret Ahearn said the much needed money and will be used for IT developments and upgrades.

Announced as part of Budget 2021, the one-off grants are being provided to reform disability services, build the capacity of disability organisations and to improve the quality of life of those who rely on these services.

Senator Ahearn says the services provided by MooreHaven from their base at O’Brien Street in Tipp Town are vital.

“The MooreHaven Centre like all disability services right across the county have continued to operate during the current Level 5 restrictions. And I think it’s great credit to the staff and all the service providers that they’ve been able to do that because we’ve seen the impact that. Because we’ve seen the impact that the closure of day services have made last year.”