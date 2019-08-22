Details announced of support system for Tipp Town schools

The finer details have been announced of the support package being put in place for the five Primary Schools in Tipperary Town.

The schools had made a joint application for DEIS status which was turned down by the Department of Education.

However following a lengthy campaign by the school principals and local politicians the Department agreed some weeks ago to provide additional supports until the next round of DEIS applications.

Fine Gael general election candidate Mary Newman Julian says as well as an additional teaching post the schools will be able to seek other funding sources.