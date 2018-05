The Education Minister has said he cannot guarantee that the 5 Tipperary Town primary schools will be included in DEIS funding next time around.

The schools made a joint appliction last year but were not successful.

Indicators such as unemployment, education levels and family structure suggest Tipperary town is one of the more deprived urban areas in the country.

However, Minister Bruton says it would be misleading of him to predict what schools will benefit next time round…