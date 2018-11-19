DEIS cases in Tipperary town highlighted to Minister

The case for DEIS status for Tipperary Towns five primary schools has been highlighted to the new Education Minister.

Two principals from the town met with Joe McHugh last week to raise their concerns at the lack of support for the schools.

Siobhan Verdon from the Junior Boys National School and Louise Tobin from St Joseph’s Primary also met with Department of Education and Science Officials.

Louise says they’re hopeful something will be done to ease their plight.

The people of Tipperary will take to the streets of Tipp Town again next weekend for the second March4Tipp.

Louise Tobin says once again a large number of staff from the five schools along with pupils and their parents will be taking part as she feels the first rally had a big impact.