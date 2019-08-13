D-Day for Tipperary Leaving Cert students

It’s an anxious time for Leaving Cert students across the country today.

A total of 58,787 students sat the exam throughout the country in June including around 2,100 in Tipperary.

The long wait is finally over as the results will be available this morning.

Schools across the Premier County will open their doors this morning as students arrive to see how they fared – many will come alone, others with friends while some will have concerned parents waiting outside the school.

For those wishing to check their results online they will be posted from 10 o’clock this morning.

The State Examinations Commission says the marks are similar to last year.

But almost 1,600 more students got a ‘higher’ grade in Irish than in 2018.

There was also a marginal increase in the number of people who got a ‘higher’ grade in English and Maths.

Cahir based Seamus Lahart – who is President of the Teachers Union of Ireland – has this advice for any student who’s disappointed with the results they get today.

Students will receive their first-round offers from the CAO on Thursday, August 15 – five days earlier than usual.