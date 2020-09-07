D-day for Class of 2020

Thousands of Tipperary students are preparing to get their Leaving Cert grades this morning.

In a departure from the traditional scenes of excitement at secondary schools around the country, the results are being made available online only from 9 o’clock this morning on the Calculated Grades Student Portal.

The new calculated grading system, introduced due to Covid-19, shows an increase of 4.4 percent on average across all subjects.

If a student isn’t happy with their results, they can still sit their Leaving Cert exams later this year.

They’re due to get underway on November 16th.