Creedon: School closures will impact on students and teachers

A Tipperary school principal expects education facilities across the country will remain closed for at least six weeks.

The government is expected to confirm that schools will not reopen until February 1st at the earliest as part of the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

However Peter Creedon from Coláiste dun Iascaigh in Cahir feels this could stretch even longer.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said while his staff would be doing everything they could online it doesn’t make up for pupils being physically in school.

“You just can’t replace the dynamics of the classroom. That’s where the real learning can take place.”

“I suppose a big part of the school is the social aspect for the students – they’re really going to miss that and the staff are going to miss the social interaction that we have with one another in school so that’s the big challenge.”

“Also I think a third of our teachers have children in primary school and creches so I don’t know how they will be in relation to child-minding and things like that.”