Clonmel & Thurles to get University Town status

Works have been completed on the merger of Limerick and Athlone ITs into a Technological University for the Midlands and Mid-West.

This will secure the future of third-level education in Tipperary, as it will see the towns of Thurles and Clonmel being designated as University towns, and will bring with it significant investment in sports facilities for the Thurles campus.

The move has been described as a major step forward in securing the future of Tipperary as a major educational hub.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill says it’s a huge boost for the whole county.

“My clear understanding is now that the deal is done and that the Minister will be announcing this in the near future and that Thurles and Clonmel are going to get University status.”

“This is a great academic boost for our county. There will be extra investment in there and extra variety of courses available as well. I know there are plans in Thurles to invest in more all-weather pitches so there will be extra sports facilities as well.”